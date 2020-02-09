Reports: Tottenham Hotspur identify £40m-worth Jan Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been linked with a move away from the club since the 2019 summer transfer window but he has managed to stay put. However, with his contract set to run down in the summer, Spurs are now preparing for life without the Belgian centre-back.

Both Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen’s contracts were set to run down in the 2020 summer, but while Eriksen managed to earn a move to Inter Milan, Vertonghen is still with the club. However, there has been no progress on the contract front for the centre-back and if reports are to be believed, he will be on his way out of the club in the summer.

And Football Insider claim that Jose Mourinho and co. have already identified a replacement for Vertonghen. Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake is now on the club’s radar and they are ready to move in for him in the summer window.

The report adds that Ake could cost around £40million but Spurs will have to fight off interest from the defender’s former club Chelsea, who are themselves on the lookout for a defender. Ake was even linked with a return to the Blues in recently concluded January window but the move didn’t materialise as Bournemouth didn’t want to sell him mid-season.