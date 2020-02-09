Reports: Manchester United owners consider Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking as Mauricio Pochettino rumours return

Manchester United are far off from the footballing giants they once were under Sir Alex Ferguson. With arch-rivals Liverpool closing in on their first-ever Premier League title, United are now looking at getting back to their best before their league rivals overtake them and if reports are to be believed, the club’s owners, Glazers family are now possibly considerin Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack.

The Norwegian tactician was handed the team’s reigns after Jose Mourinho’s sacking two and a half years into the job. Though Solskjaer started positively and saw a lot of improvement in the team’s performances, the squad slowly came back to where it was under Mourinho.

Though United have cleared most of their deadwood under their current manager and his signings have been decent as well, according to reports in Sunday People, via Express, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to take up the United job whenever the call comes in from the club’s board.

The report adds that United owners, the Glazers family are thinking about Solskjaer’s future at the club and whether he is the right person to take the side forward. His future might as well depend on whether the Manchester-based side qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next year. They are currently eighth on the league table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.