Gareth Bale’s agent opens up on Real Madrid star’s links with Manchester United in 2017

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has opened up on the Real Madrid star’s failed move to Manchester United back in 2017. The Welshman was linked with a return to the Premier League with United said to be interested in his signature.

The 30-year-old ultimately stayed put in Madrid but he has been linked with multiple moves away from the club since. Bale was on his way away from Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window with China his rumoured destination. However, Madrid didn’t sanction his sale.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was then linked with a return to the North London club in the recently concluded January transfer window but as it turned out, those were all rumours. Opening up on Bale’s links with United back in 2017, Barnett revealed that he was happy at Madrid then and wasn’t for sale as he was one of the best players in the world.

“Every club wanted him. He was happy at Madrid. He was not for sale then, he was one of the best players in the world. He’s not for sale now. Real Madrid have always shown great respect for him, the president has always been a Bale fan and shows him unbelievable respect,” he said in an interview with Spanish publication AS.