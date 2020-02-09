Reports: PSG targeting out of favour Tottenham Hotspur star to replace Layvin Kurzawa in summer window

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly targeting Tottenham Hotspur fullback, currently on loan at Newcastle United, Danny Rose for a transfer in the summer transfer window. Rose didn’t feature as much as he would have liked under new manager Jose Mourinho and was thus loaned out to their fellow Premier League club in the January window.

The 29-year-old wanted to strengthen his chance to feature in the Euro 2020 for England and thus pushed for a move to Newcastle after featuring sporadically under Mourinho. And now according to reports in The Sun, PSG are scouting the fullback and could move in for him the summer transfer window.

The report adds that PSG expect Layvin Kurzawa to leave in the summer and are thus looking at Rose as a possible replacement.

The England international had recently revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live(via The Sun) that he felt he wasn’t given as many chances as the other under Mourinho at Tottenham.

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him. I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it’s four.”