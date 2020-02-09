Reports: Barcelona keen to sign Luis Suarez as Luis Suarez’ replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona have expressed interest in signing a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez – and the striker they are targeting is also named Luis Suarez!

This is according to the journalist Santi Ovalle, from the Spanish radio program El Larguero, who reports via SportBible that Barcelona are looking to sign Suarez’ namesake on an emergency basis, with the Uruguay international suffering from a long-term knee injury and with Ousmane Dembele also set to be sidelined for months due to an ankle problem.

The other Luis Suarez who is currently a Barcelona target, is a 22-year old Colombia international who is actually contracted to Watford, having signed with them back in 2017 following a spell at sister club Granada CF.

As per SportBible, he is currently on loan at second-tier Real Zaragoza, where he has scored an impressive 14 goals in 24 games so far this season.

The report further claims that Quique Setien and co have made contact with the player and could be eligible to make a reinforcement despite the January transfer window being closed – as they have an injury situation.

If a deal goes through, the striker will become the third player named Luis Suarez to turn out for Barcelona.