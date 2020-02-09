In a recent interview, Barcelona boss Quique Setien revealed that “there are several names on the table” as Luis’ Suarez’ potential replacement when asked for an update on a possible new signing at Camp Nou.

“It’s obvious we need another attacker, there are several names on the table but it depends on many things,” Setien was quoted as saying, by SportsMole.

“First of all, we will need authorisation,” he added further.

The likes of Willian Jose, Loren Moron, Angel and Cristhian Stuani are some of the players who have been linked with potential moves to Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It has also been reported that the Catalan giants are considering a summer move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as well, by triggering his £94million release clause as claimed by various English news agencies.

Luis Suarez is currently on the sidelines following his knee surgery, and he is expected to be out for the rest of the ongoing 2019-20 season. That leaves Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati as Barcelona’s only senior options in the final third of the field.

Earlier, the ex-Liverpool and Ajax striker himself revealed that he has no problems with his club looking for someone younger to replace him, adding that it seemed the right move for the club as well.

“If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football,” he had said, before concluding:

“A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will.”