Reports: Major boost for Manchester United as key target agrees to summer move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish have agreed personal terms with each other, with the star midfielder all set to move to the Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window.

This is according to Goal, who reports that Manchester City have not discussed a transfer for Grealish with Aston Villa but it is understood that he is ready to join them next season.

Goal further claims that the outline of a potential deal has already been approved by the Aston Villa playmaker, although formal transfer talks between the two clubs have not yet taken place.

Earlier during the recently-concluded winter transfer window in January, Manchester United had tried to sign the 24-year-old but he stayed away from a move as Aston Villa are fighting against a possible relegation from the Premier League.

But as the season concludes in May, it is expected that he will get ready for the transfer irrespective of Villa’s final position on the league table.

In addition, it is also understood that Grealish has begun house-hunting in anticipation of a transfer to the Old Trafford and that a long-term contract for him at Manchester United would be worth far north of the reported £100,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.