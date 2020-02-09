Chelsea star expresses interest to reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Chelsea star Jorginho has indicated that he would be open to a move to Juventus in the summer, in order to reunite with Maurizio Sarri and team up with him again, after the Italian boss left London last year.

In a recent interview, it is Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos who revealed that the player would not say ‘no’ to the Bianconeri, should they come calling at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“Anything can happen inside the transfer market,” he said, according to The Sun as quoted by Goal.

“We would be ready to evaluate the different proposals that will come from Italy, France, England,” he added further, before asking:

“Why should Juventus not be possible?”

“It is the most important team in Italy, the one that has won the most in recent years. We would not say no to the Bianconeri,” Santos explained further.

After playing at Napoli for four years between 2014 and 2018, Jorginho joined Chelsea for a reported €57million after Sarri – who was his boss at Napoli as well – made the move to the Stamford Bridge.

Exactly a year later, Sarri was sacked and he returned to Italy where he accepted Juventus’ managerial offer following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Jorginho has played 86 matches for Chelsea so far, scoring nine times and assisting twice. Seven of those goals and both those assists came this season, in which the Brazil-born-Italian has already recorded 32 appearances across all competitions.