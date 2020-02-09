Reports: Real Madrid keeping tabs on Manchester City star ahead of rumoured summer move

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, ahead of a rumoured summer move for the player.

The Telegraph claims that Real Madrid are closely watching Sterling’s availability ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League meeting with Manchester City.

It is already well-known that Los Blancos are long-time admirers of the England forward, having previously tried to sign him during the summer transfer window ahead of the ongoing 2019-20 season. As of now, Zinedine Zidane and co are looking at whether or not he will sign a fresh long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, as they consider bolstering their attack department.

The 25-year-old is a former Liverpool player, recording 23 goals and 25 assists in 129 appearances for them across all competitions, before moving to City in 2015 for a reported transfer fee of €63.7million.

His performances have improved vastly under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and to this date, he has scored 89 goals and provided 71 assists in 226 appearances for the Sky Blues across all competitions.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has recorded figures of 20 goals and 6 assists in 35 matches, including 11 goals and two assists in the Premier League and five goals and three assists in the Champions League.