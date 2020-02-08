Reports: Inter Milan still keen about signing Chelsea star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are still interested about signing Chelsea’s left-back Emerson Palmieri in the summer of 2020. The Milan-based club have been in a market for quite some time to sign a full-back and were linked with the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Layvin Kurzawa and Chelsea’s duo of Marcos Alonso and Emerson in the recently concluded mid-season transfer window.

As per Calciomercato cited by Inside Futbol, Inter are still interested in signing the 25-year-old and are likely to make a move for him in the next transfer window in order to bolster their squad for the future campaigns.

It is believed that the Milan-based club’s manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of Emerson and is eager to bring him to the San Siro because the player already has the experience of playing in the Serie A.

The Italy international has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Inter’s league rivals AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.

Since then, the left-back has represented the London-based club in 52 matches in all competitions where he has a solitary goal to his name and has also provided five assists.

Since manager Frank Lampard has took over at the Stamford Bridge, Emerson has emerged as the number-one full-back at the club ahead of Alonso.