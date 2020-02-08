Reports: Arsenal looking to offload three star players in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Arsenal have decided to offload star strikers Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and veteran midfielder Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are going through a tough campaign where they are in danger of missing out on European football for the first time since 1996.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently placed on the 10th position of the league table with just 31 points after 25 matches, 10-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As per Sportsmail cited by Daily Mail, the North-London based club’s manager Mikel Arteta is now planning for a life without European football from the next season and is eager to offload the highest-earning players in order to generate funds to strengthen the squad for the next season.

For this purpose, Arteta is reportedly happy to let Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ozil leave the club in the summer of 2020.

Aubameyang and Lacazette have proven to be the backbone of Arsenal’s attacking unit since January 2018 as they’ve put in a number of impressive performances in the recent past.

The Gabon international has scored 16 goals for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign in just 27 appearances whereas the former Lyon striker has scored six times and provided two assists in 22 appearances in the 2019-20 season.