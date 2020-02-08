Reports: Juventus lead Manchester United in race to sign Serie A star in summer

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are leading the race to sign league rivals Brescia’s star midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer of 2020. The Turin-based club were once famous for signing established players only as a free-agent after they run their respective contracts down.

However, in the recent past, the Old Lady’s hierarchy has changed their transfer policy where they are now investing heavily on the highly-rated youngsters.

For this purpose, as per Italian publication Calciomercato cited by Sports Mole, Juventus have now turned their attention towards Tonali and are ready to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the Serie A and has been attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A club Inter Milan in the recent.

Tonali is a Brescia’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the January 2018.

Since then, the defensive midfielder has represented his club’s senior team in 75 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score six times and also provided 13 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Tonali has represented Brescia in 22 matches in all competitions where he has provided four assists and scored a single goal.