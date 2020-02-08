Reports: Barcelona identify replacement for injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have identified a replacement for injured attacking players Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. The Catalan-based club have been struggling with injuries in the recent past and currently, just have three fit players to play in the final third.

As per Marca, for this purpose, Barca’s hierarchy has identified Real Sociedad’s striker Willian Jose and they are still looking to sign the player in the ongoing season despite the transfer window ending on January 31st.

The report stated that Barcelona can make a move for the 28-year-old by obtaining the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s approval to sign a Spanish-based replacement once Dembele’s absence duration will be confirmed after he will go through surgery on February 11, 2020.

Jose was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the mid-season transfer window where he was attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose has been with Sociedad since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Club Deportivo Maldonado for a reported transfer fee of just €6 million.

Since then, the tall centre-forward has represented his current club in 131 matches in all competitions where he has 53 goals to his names along with 13 assists.