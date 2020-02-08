Reports: Chelsea enter race to sign Manchester United, Barcelona target in summer

English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The London-based club have been in the market to sign an attacking player for quite some time now and were linked with the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani and Napoli’s Dries Mertens in the recently concluded January transfer window.

However, as per the Italian publication Calciomercato cited by Daily Star, the Blues have now turned their attention towards Inter’s star striker Martinez and are looking to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Premier League club Manchester United in the recent past.

Martinez has been at Inter since the summer of 2018 when he moved from the Argentine club Racing for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the Argentina international has represented his current club in 62 matches in all competitions where he has scored 25 times and also provided five assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Martinez has been in inspirational form for his club where he has netted 16 times and provided four assists in just 27 appearances in all competitions.