Senior Spanish journalist makes big claims about Real Madrid’s potential move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in summer

Senior Spanish journalist Sid Lowe has claimed that Real Madrid’s potential move for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2020 might not going to be successful. The French international has been linked with a move to Real even before joining the Paris-based club from league rivals AS Monaco in 2017.

Most recently, Mbappe has been involved in arguments with the manager Thomas Tuchel publicly for substituting him during the matches.

Lowe was asked in a famous TV program ESPN FC whether Real are really keen about making a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

Lowe responded by saying that Los Blancos are ‘very interested’ about making a move for the World Cup-winning striker but their pursuit in the upcoming transfer window is unlikely to be fruitful.

“Yes, they [Real Madrid] want him [Mbappé],” said Lowe. “Yes, they believe they can find a way to afford him. They want to try and create the conditions in which they can make this happen. That obviously involves the player doing his part trying to force his way out. It involves trying to drive the price down and they know, of course, in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain, they have an incredibly difficult adversary. They have an adversary that can basically say ‘the money doesn’t matter.’ This is where the doubts lie for Real Madrid is about getting him out of Paris Saint-Germain.”