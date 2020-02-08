Reports: Virgil Van Dijk makes decision regarding Liverpool future amidst interest from Juventus

Star centre-back Virgil Van Dijk has no intention of leaving the English Premier League giants Liverpool amidst interest from Italian Serie A outfit Juventus. The Dutch international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Reds and has played a key role in helping his current club in claiming the UEFA Champions League title last season.

Liverpool are currently going through an excellent season where they are placed on the top of the Premier League table, 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

On the other hand, Juventus are also dominating in Italy but have struggled defensive throughout the campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

There were reports in the media recently that the Turin-based outfit were looking to make a move for the star centre-back in the summer transfer window of 2020 where they are willing to offer as much as £150 million.

However, as per the Athletic cited by the Express, the 28-year-old has no intention of leaving the current European champions any time soon.

The Former Celtic defender has been with Liverpool since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Southampton for a reported transfer fee of £76.19 million.

Since then, Van Dijk has represented his current club in 106 matches in all competitions where he has 11 goals to his name and has also provided five assists.