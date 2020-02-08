Reports: Barcelona close to re-signing former player amidst Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen to re-sign their former player Adama Traore, amidst reports of interest from their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

This is according to Daily Mail, who reports that Barcelona’s interest in re-signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has intensified out of fear that Real Madrid could snap him up from under their noses, ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

However, despite so, it is understood there has been no formal approach for Traore, to Wolves from Barcelona so far.

Daily Mail further claims that Barcelona had a buy-back option on the player as well, after he left Spain for Aston Villa for 2015. But that disappeared when he moved to Middlesbrough a year later.

Traore is currently enjoying his best campaign till date in the Premier League, and in a recent interview, he even admitted that he would be interested in playing for Real Madrid despite sharing a past with their arch-rivals Barcelona.

While speaking with Jugones, he was asked if he would like to return to his home country Spain amidst links with Real Madrid, to which he replied: “Yes, why not? If I have the opportunity to go to Madrid, I will leave.”

“There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona when I left the club, it was not the best manner of exiting the club but that is a story I will keep to myself,” he added further, before explaining:

“Of course I would like to return to Spanish football, but I promised myself I would be a success in England.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers shelled out €20million to sign him in 2018.

Since then, the pacy winger has been in red-hot form, scoring 6 goals and providing 13 assists in 72 appearances for Wolves across all competitions.