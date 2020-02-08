According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to lower their asking price for out-of-favour star Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at German club Bayern Munich.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Premier League side Liverpool in January 2018 for a reported transfer fee of £142million, is now expected to go on sale for just £67million, which is not even 50 per cent of what the Catalans paid for him.

It is the Mirror who reports that Barcelona are prepared to lower their asking price to offload the Brazilian, according to sources from Spain.

Right now, he is on a season-long loan deal at Bayern Munich but is expected to return to the Camp Nou this summer. Despite so, he does not appear to be in new manager Quique Setien plans and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona would consider selling him when the transfer window opens.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Liverpool are interested in re-signing their former player, as he had been a standout player at Anfield prior to leaving two years ago.

“It could be that they opt to bring a certain Philippe Coutinho back to the club. I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho back. He’s a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics,” said former Reds star Steve McManaman in a recent interview.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren’t playing regularly, then that could work,” he had added further.