Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said he hopes that Lionel Messi will finish his career at Barcelona amid suggestions that Manchester City want to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Guardiola, who managed Messi at Barcelona, was asked on Friday if he might be a target for Manchester City.

“He is a player from Barcelona and he will stay there, that’s my wish for him to stay there,” he replied, before adding:

“I’m not going to talk about players playing for other clubs. I think he will finish his career there, that’s my wish.”

The 32-year-old’s future with the Camp Nou outfit had been questioned earlier this week after he criticised the club’s sporting director and former footballer Eric Abidal following his claim that the squad’s form was the primary reason for Ernesto Valverde’s sacking as head coach in January.

“Many players were not satisfied or didn’t work hard and there was also an internal communication issue,” he had said, to which Messi replied:

“Those responsible for the area of sports management must assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make.”

“Finally, I think that when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise, we are getting everyone dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true,” Messi added further.

The above row between the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the former Barcelona left-back resulted in suggestions that the former could trigger a clause in his contract that gives him the freedom to leave at the end of the season.

Quotes via Guardian.