The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will stay on at the club, despite his ongoing row with their Sporting Director and former footballer Eric Abidal.

This is according to Sky Sports, who reports that Messi’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs until 2021 and he is open to discussing an extension to the above contract.

As per the English news agency, sources close to the 32-year-old have “assured” them that he is not thinking of leaving Barcelona this summer, and that he remains determined to see out his current contract at the very least.

Barcelona are also understandably keen to talk about another multi-year deal for the 32-year-old, and hope to sit down with his father and agent Jorge Messi in the upcoming months.

The La Liga defending champions have fallen into a crisis situation thanks to an argument between sporting director Eric Abidal and Messi, as mentioned above.

Abidal called out several unnamed Barca players for not having the right attitude under former manager Ernesto Valverde, and claimed that that was the reason why the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia manager was sacked.

“Many players were not satisfied or didn’t work hard and there was also an internal communication issue,” he had said, to which Messi replied:

“Those responsible for the area of sports management must assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make.”

“Finally, I think that when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise, we are getting everyone dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true,” he added further.

The above row between the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the former Barcelona left-back resulted in suggestions that the former could trigger a clause in his contract that gives him the freedom to leave at the end of the season.