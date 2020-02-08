Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has turned down suggestions that he could move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer. The 18-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The former Ituano forward has been having a brilliant season so far, following his £6.3million move to the North London side – in just 23 appearances for them, he has netted 10 goals and provided four assists.

And as rumours have since emerged that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him, he was keen to shut down those reports in a recent interview.

Upon asked whether he had heard from Los Blancos, Martinelli told the Spanish news agency Marca: “No, nothing has come to me.”

“I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here,” he added further.

The 18-year-old further revealed details on a “dream” two-week trial he had with Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona last summer, and on his friendship with Ansu Fati.

“Shortly before the Sao Paulo Cup, I spent a few days training in Barcelona. I spent 15 days there,” he said, before adding:

“Barcelona invited me to train with them in La Masia, but afterwards, they didn’t want to do anything with me, they didn’t tell me anything. I went back to Ituano, I played Copinha and then I came to Arsenal.”

“To see how they train, know the structure of the club, the city… it was a dream come true. I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends.”

“He helped me a lot there and is now playing in the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me really well there,” he concluded.

Quotes via Metro.