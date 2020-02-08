After knocking out Real Madrid from this season’s Copa del Rey tournament on Thursday night, Real Sociedad’s President Jokin Aperribay has shot down reports that their star player Martin Odegaard – originally from Real Madrid – could cut his loan deal short and return to his parent club in the summer.

Aperribay spoke to Cadena Ser just a day after his team’s shocking 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey. He said that the youngster is “very happy” and that there is “zero chance” of him returning to Los Blancos at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“Odegaard is very happy after yesterday’s game against Madrid,” he said, before adding:

“We’re going to focus on the here and now for the moment; his future is an issue for another day.”

“[But] there’s zero chance of him going to Real Madrid [at the end of the season].”

Before the matchup against Zinedine Zidane’s men, Aperribay had said that he expected the 21-year-old to stay with them for two years, although he did not rule out an early return for him then.

“I’m confident the agreement we have is going to be fulfilled. The player belongs to Real Madrid and if they asked to talk, we’d all have to sit down and listen to what each side has to say,” he had said, before adding:

“But we expect Odegaard to be with us for two years.”

The attacking midfielder began his career with Real Madrid as a youth player in 2015, aged 16 at that time.

Two years later, he got promoted to the La Liga giants’ senior team, and that was followed by loan moves to Dutch sides Heerenveen and Vitesse.

Odegaard then joined Sociedad on loan at the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season, and so far the 21-year-old has recorded 6 goals and 8 assists in 23 appearances for them across all competitions.

