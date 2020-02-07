Chris Smalling set for Manchester United return from AS Roma after fresh development

Defender Chris Smalling could be set for a return to Manchester United in the summer after a permanent stay at AS Roma seem to be off the table following recent developments.

The 30-year-old centre-back was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was shipped off to the Italian Serie A before the start of the season on a year-long deal.

Smalling has hit a purple patch after moving to Rome and it is being reported that AS Roma are interested in making the loan move into a permanent deal at the end of the ongoing season.

“There is a chance. The player will choose what to do. If he really wishes, we will be happy to have him with us permanently. We are very happy with Smalling and he knows it,” Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi had told Daily Mail recently.

However, it looks as if a permanent deal is not happening after United slapped a hefty transfer fee on their on-loan defender.

According to a report in the Daily Star, United have set an asking price of £15 million for the England international centre-back and Roma are not willing to pay that hefty a sum for the services of a defender who is into his 30s.

With United having set such a high fee, it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can find an amicable settlement for the permanent transfer of Smalling come next summer.