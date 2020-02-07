Reports: Brendan Rodgers want Liverpool midfielder at Leicester City next season

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to reports in England.

31-year-old Lallana’s contract with the Reds is set to run out at the end of the ongoing season and there are no signs that the Premier League leaders will offer a contract extension for the England international midfielder.

Lallana has been linked with other Premier League clubs including Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Leicester have now reportedly joined the pack to acquire the signature of the Liverpool star.

Liverpool legend tries his hand at Footgolf in Malaysia

“No formal discussions have yet taken place with Lallana remaining focused on Liverpool’s trophy ambitions, and interested clubs recognising their final league positions could be critical in determining how attractive they are for a player of such pedigree,” the Telegraph are reporting.

Lallana had joined Liverpool Lallana from Southampton in 2014 when Rodgers was in charge of the Reds and the relationship between the player and manager could tilt the battle for the star in Leicester’s favour.

Lallana has made 13 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season scoring once.

Liverpool are leading the English top division with 73 points from 25 matches while the Foxes are third with 49 points, sitting only two points behind second-placed Manchester City.