Reports: Liverpool back in for Barcelona superstar after La Liga giants lower asking price

Liverpool could be back in to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho after the La Liga club has reportedly lowered their transfer valuation for the Brazilian superstar.

Coutinho had left Premier League in 2018 after spending five and a half years at Liverpool, but has failed to settle down in Barcelona leading to a loan move to German giants Bayern Munich last summer.

27-year-old Coutinho had joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan in August 2019 with Bayern paying a loan-fee of € 8.5 million and his wages for the season. It was also reported that Bayern had the option to sign the player on a permanent contract at the end of the season for € 120 million.

Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho and co. visit Bayern Munich fans

However, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona are of the opinion that they will not find any possible suitors for Coutinho at the price of € 120 million and has decided to reduce the asking price.

It is being reported that Barca are now only looking for € 80-90 million for the Brazilian superstar which could pique the interest of not just Bayern, but also his former employers Liverpool who are on their way to the Premier League title this season.

And former Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has also urged his former club to re-sign Coutinho from Barcelona with Bayern’s interest for a permanent move reportedly fading.

“If there’s space available then I’d certainly like Coutinho back, as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool. He’s that type of player that when plan A isn’t working he can change the game,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net (via Independent).