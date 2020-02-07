Barcelona will no longer bid for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they have reportedly identified Inter Milan star, Lautaro Martinez, as their top attacking target once again.

This is according to The Times as cited by Football London – Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United had enquired about a possible deal for Lautaro Martinez, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to sign another striker in the summer. But Inter made it clear that they will not sell the striker for anything less than his £94million release clause, which is why the Red Devils are known to have backed out of the deal.

As a result, Barcelona have reportedly renewed their interest in the Argentine striker who they tried to sign during last summer – which in turn means that they will no longer bid for Aubameyang who is also believed to be a Real Madrid target.

The Gabon international is currently in the middle of an impasse over his contract, with his current deal running until the end of the 2020-21 season.

With just over a year remaining on his deal, clubs will be hoping that they can persuade the Gunners and their manager, Mikel Arteta, to part ways with the forward in the summer for somewhat of a bargain price, rather than losing him on a free transfer the following year.