Reports: Premier League side demand £90million for Barcelona, Real Madrid target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to the sale of Adama Traore – but they want at least £90million in transfer fee for the star winger who is being targeted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

This is according to The Telegraph, who reports that Wolves are expecting record-breaking bids for winger Adama Traore during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Traore is currently enjoying his best campaign till date in the Premier League, and in a recent interview, he even admitted that he would be interested in playing for Real Madrid despite sharing a past with their arch-rivals Barcelona.

While speaking with Jugones, he was asked if he would like to return to his home country Spain amidst links with Real Madrid, to which he replied: “Yes, why not? If I have the opportunity to go to Madrid, I will leave.”

“There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona when I left the club, it was not the best manner of exiting the club but that is a story I will keep to myself,” he added further, before explaining:

“Of course I would like to return to Spanish football, but I promised myself I would be a success in England.”

The 23-year-old who rose through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, left the club in 2015 and joined Aston Villa for a reported transfer fee of €10million.

A year later, he joined Middlesbrough and then, in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers shelled out €20million to sign him.

Since then, the pacy winger has been in red-hot form, scoring 6 goals and providing 13 assists in 72 appearances for Wolves across all competitions.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season alone, he has completed 36 appearances, recording 5 goals and 10 assists so far.