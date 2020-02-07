According to the latest reports, Manchester United’s hierarchy has slashed £30million off Paul Pogba’s asking price, after having given the green light for the Frenchman to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Sun claims that Paul Pogba will now go on sale for £150million, as opposed to his earlier asking price of £180million from the summer transfer window prior to the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The English news agency also claims that Manchester United’s hierarchy is “fed up” of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s current situation at Old Trafford. Currently recovering from an injury to his ankle, the 26-year-old has played just eight matches across all competitions so far this season.

In fact, the Frenchman last played in a Premier League game on December 26, and he is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.

As mentioned earlier, Manchester United had agreed to let Pogba leave the club last summer but the £180million put off Real Madrid and Juventus who were keenly interested to sign him.

And now, as per The Sun, he and his agent Mino Raiola have been told that he can leave at the end of the season as long as their demands are met, after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board got convinced that it is best for both parties to part ways with him.