Real Madrid star breaks silence on rumoured exit amidst PSG interest

Following Real Madrid’s shocking exit from this season’s Copa del Rey tournament, their star attacker Vinicius Jr responded to transfer rumours that linked him with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Vinicius spoke to the TV cameras immediately after the full-time whistle had blown following their 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

“It’s hard, we had been undefeated at home,” he said, before adding:

“The only game we couldn’t lose, we ended up losing. The best thing is that we continued until the end.”

“We are all very sad,” he continued, referring to his teammates. “We never talk after the game. We do it in Valdebebas [training centre]. Tomorrow we will see.”

Upon asked whether he feels like a leader in the team, he responded: “I am reaching my level of last season, which in January-February came at the right time. I need to keep going without injuries.”

The Brazil international also spoke about his manager Zinedine Zidane, as he said: “He has always given me the confidence I need and giving me opportunities.”

And when the possibility of going to PSG was raised, Vinicius was adamant: “There is nothing. I want to continue at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid’s next match is against Osasuna in the La Liga, on Sunday, February 9.

Quotes via AS.