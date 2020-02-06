Reports: Chelsea star’s agent refuses to rule out move to Serie A giants

English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s star midfielder Jorginho’s agent has refused to rule out a move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the near future. The 28-year-old is a star performer at the London-based club where he has now a permanent member of the starting XI.

Jorginho’s agent, while talking to Tuttosport as cited by Calciomercato, suggested that the player in happy with the Blues but refused to rule out a move to Juventus where he can team up with his former manager Maurizio Sarri.

“He’s doing very well [at Chelsea],” he said. “I’m sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players. Juventus? A hypothesis, but one which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.”

The Italy international has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Serie A outfit Napoli for a reported transfer fee of €57 million.

Since then, the central defensive midfielder has represented his current club in 86 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score nine times.

Jorginho has been in inspirational form in the ongoing campaign where he has already netted seven times in just 32 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and also provided a couple of assists as well.