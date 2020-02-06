Premier League transfer deadline pushed back to September 1

Clubs in England will be able to buy players until September 1 in the next transfer window following a vote on Thursday.

Premier League clubs have voted to push England’s summer transfer window deadline back to September 1 for the 2020-21 season.

In 2017, clubs decided to support the closing of the transfer window the day before the Premier League season began, with many managers previously suggesting the uncertainty that accompanied a later deadline was not beneficial.

This measure was brought in ahead of the 2018-19 season and remained in place at the start of 2019-20, but decriers felt it left Premier League clubs at a major disadvantage to European teams, with the other major UEFA nations not bringing their deadline forward.

At a Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, clubs voted in favour of pushing the deadline back again, thereby reducing the risk of teams losing players to European sides and being unable to sign a replacement.

At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, #PL clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21 The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September Full statement: https://t.co/YPf7LW1Sx8 pic.twitter.com/hiv7cnSqec — Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2020

The new deadline for England’s summer transfer window will be 17:00 BST on September 1, 2020.

The Premier League also confirmed the 2020-21 season shall begin on Saturday, August 8.