Reports: Juventus unhappy with Manchester United’s valuation of star player

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are unhappy with the valuation of star midfielder Paul Pogba from English Premier League outfit Manchester United. The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

There were reports of interest in Pogba from his previous club during the summer as well but the Turin-based outfit could not meet United’s valuation of the player at that time which is why the versatile midfielder ended up staying in Manchester for another season.

As per Tuttosport cited by Sportsmole, the Old Lady’s hierarchy is still unconvinced with the £100 million-plus valuation of Pogba by United and therefore, they can drop their interest in the versatile midfielder despite their eagerness to bring the star player back to the Allianz Stadium.

The 26-year-old has 18 months left on his contract with the Manchester-based club and he is looking unlikely to sign an extension in the near future.

Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juve for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.

In the ongoing campaign, the World Cup-winning midfielder has only managed to represent his current club six times because of an ankle injury.