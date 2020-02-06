Reports: Five clubs ready to make move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi after fallout with Eric Abidal

Five clubs are ready to make a move for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi, if the reports in Italy are to be believed. The Argentina international has been involved in a public fallout with the club director Eric Abidal after the latter accused the players of being the main reason which led to the sacking of the former manager Ernesto Valverde.

The public fallout intensified rumours of Messi leaving the current Spanish champions at the end of the ongoing campaign as he has a clause in his contract where he is allowed to leave for free in the summer of 2020.

As per Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, five clubs are ready to take advantage of the situation and are looking to make a move for Messi in the summer of 2020.

Those clubs are Serie A giants Inter Milan, Juventus, English Premier League outfits Manchester City, Manchester United and current French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Messi is Barcelona’s academy product and has been termed by many as one of the best players of all time and certainly the best amongst this generation of footballers.

During his stay at the Camp Nou, Messi has represented Barcelona in 711 matches in all competitions where he has 622 goals and 256 assists to his name.