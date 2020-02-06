French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar has announced that he is ‘truly happy’ at the club during a speech at his birthday party. The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the Paris-based outfit in the summer transfer window and was attracting interest from his former club FC Barcelona.

However, the Spanish giants could not meet with the French club’s valuation of the player which is why the versatile attacker had to stay in Paris for another season.

Reports were circulating that Barcelona might make another move to sign their former player in the summer of 2020 but the Catalan-based club have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of the player who himself announced on his 28th birthday party that he is ‘truly happy’ in the French capital and will do everything in his power to win every trophy this year.

“For the first time ever, I feel truly happy in Paris,” Neymar was quoted by L’Equipe as cited by Live Soccer Tv. “I will do everything in my power to win everything this year, with the help of all my team-mates.”

Neymar has been at PSG since the summer of 2017 when he moved from the Catalan-based club for a reported transfer fee of €222 million.