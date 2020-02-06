The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing the possibility of a summer move for Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli.

This is according to the Spanish news agency El Desmarque, who reports that Martinelli has attracted interest from Real Madrid after impressing for Arsenal so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The Brazilian youngster signed for Arsenal from Ituano last summer and has since impressed at his new club, scoring 10 goals in his debut term for the Gunners so far.

Martinelli’s promising form has now resulted in Real Madrid showing some keenness to sign him. It is already well known that Los Blancos are looking all set to weigh up their striking options at the end of the ongoing season.

Their current first-choice striker Karim Benzema has been in good form, scoring 18 goals from 29 games so far in 2019-20. However, their next choice and big-money summer signing Luka Jovic, who joined them following a £52million move from Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, has struggled to make an impact.

Zinedine Zidane and co were reportedly open to letting Jovic go out on loan in January, and in the summer, it is expected that he could be offloaded, which in turn would open the door for 18-year-old Martinelli to shift his base to La Liga from the Premier League.