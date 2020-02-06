Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid enter transfer race to sign top Manchester United target

According to the latest reports, La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid have also expressed interest to sign Jack Grealish, after it emerged that the Aston Villa ace is a top target for Manchester United as well.

As per Daily Mail, Manchester United now face competition for Grealish after Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly joined the race for signing him earlier this week.

The English news agency further claims that Grealish was Manchester United’s “top priority” for the upcoming summer transfer window, but now that both the La Liga defending champions and their arch-rivals have also expressed interest, it appears that they will now have to try really hard to convince him to move to the Old Trafford.

Earlier, it was The Sun who reported that Grealish’s glowing form for relegation-threatened Aston Villa has guaranteed him a move to some of the best clubs in the Premier League, even if his current club got demoted to the EFL Championship.

If the 24-year-old agrees to join a new club, that would be the first time in his entire footballing career when he would play for any club other than Aston Villa, having joined them as a five-year-old in 2001 according to Transfermarkt.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are on the hunt for new midfielders, in a bid to replace some of their current starters.

Earlier in January, rumours had it Barca had targeted new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes, while Los Blancos were keen to add new Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen and United’s Paul Pogba to their squad.