Barcelona sporting director reveals truth behind club’s links with Bruno Fernandes before Manchester United move

Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal has opened up on the club’s failed move for now-Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese was rumoured to be inching towards a Barcelona move in January before United pushed hard to get the deal through in time and add the midfielder to their ranks.

Just before the deal was made official by United, reports had emerged from Spain claiming that Fernandes was on his way to Barcelona, who would then loam him to Valencia. But as it turned out, the 25-year-old wasn’t interested in joining Valencia and ultimately moved to the Premier League.

Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal has now opened up on the rumours by saying that though Fernandes is an interesting player, the club didn’t need him, thus quashing all the reports which claimed the midfielder was close to joining Barcelona.

Speaking to Sport, Abidal was asked if the club was interested in the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder. In reply, he said, “He is an interesting player, but the agents try to do their job. We did not have that need. They sell you the product, but we were not interested at all. Rodrigo really interested us.”

The Portugal international joined Manchester United in a deal believed to be worth €55 million.