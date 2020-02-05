Edinson Cavani’s mother opens up on his failed move to Manchester United & Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani’s mother Berta Gomez has opened up on her son’s failed move to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami in the January transfer window.

Cavani was close to joining Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid in January but the move didn’t materialise and the player stayed put. His mother has now revealed how the PSG star wanted to join Atletico in January and did everything he could to facilitate the move.

“Edinson did not want money to be a problem,” Gomez told Madrid-based newspaper AS.

“If it had been for money he would have gone to Manchester United, Chelsea or (David Beckham’s MLS franchise) Inter Miami, who made an important offer for him. Let no one forget that my son has an impeccable career, he is a complete professional. The pressure he put on PSG with not playing to go out to Atletico is a stain on his career.”

She went on to add that Cavani could still join Atletico in the summer, only if club president Enrique Cerezo, who criticised the Uruguayan’s representatives for the failed move, takes back his words.

“It’s not impossible that Edinson goes to Atlético Madrid in the summer, if and when the president takes back what he said,” she added.