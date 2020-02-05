Reports: AC Milan ‘rejected’ proposal to sign Manchester United star in January transfer window

Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan have rejected the proposal to sign English Premier League giants Manchester United’s veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window. The Serbia international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

There have been reports of interest in Matic from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and their city rivals AC Milan.

However, as per Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have rejected a proposal from United to sign the 31-year-old in the January transfer window.

The report stated that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy decided to not sign Matic and invest the funds in the other areas.

The defensive midfielder has been with United since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of £40 million.

Since then, Matic has represented his current club in 104 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals and also provided four assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Matic has been given a chance to prove his critics wrong lately at United who are struggling with a number of injuries in the midfield department.

However, his performances in the 17 appearances have been rather inconsistent to say the least.