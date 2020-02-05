Report says: Doubts grow over frustrated Lionel Messi, Manchester United resigned to Paul Pogba exit

Could Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly far from happy at Camp Nou.

Eric Abidal’s interview tipped Lionel Messi over the edge.

Normally quiet, especially on social media, Messi used Instagram to hit out at Barcelona director of football Abidal, who had earlier suggested some players were not working hard enough prior to Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

Barca superstar Messi is reportedly unhappy with how things are unfolding at Camp Nou.

TOP STORY – MESSI TIRED OF BEING BARCA SCAPEGOAT

Lionel Messi is tired of being held responsible for everything that happens at Barcelona amid doubts over his future, according to COPE and Marca.

Contracted until 2021, captain and six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi snapped back at Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal for bad-mouthing players at the club as he discussed Ernesto Valverde’s exit.

It comes amid discontent towards the board and Barca’s struggles on the pitch.

Clubs in China, the United States and the Middle East would all be interested should the Argentine opt for a change of scenery.

ROUND-UP

– Hasplayed his last game for Manchester United? The Red Devils are resigned to losing Pogba at the end of the season, reports The Mirror. Linked toand former club, Pogba has not featured since December due to an ongoing ankle problem.

– Staying at Old Trafford and The Mirror says United will prioritise signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as fellow midfield target James Maddison nears a new deal with Leicester City.

– Atletico Madrid will consider Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach if they move on from Diego Simeone, reports the Telegraph. Pochettino continues to be linked with United, who are struggling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd increasingly resigned to Pogba exit as star makes desire to leave clear @MaddockMirrorhttps://t.co/jOJnEMV8J3 pic.twitter.com/0085DUJf2c — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 4, 2020

– Standard Sport claimswill sign Lyon strikerat the end of the season after failing to land the Frenchman in January.

– Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is a target for Arsenal, reports The Sun. Arsenal enquired about the 22-year-old Brazilian’s availability last month.

– Milan snubbed the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in January, says Calciomercato. Matic is out of contract at season’s end but is open to extending his time in Manchester.