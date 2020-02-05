Reports: Manchester City ready to let star defender leave in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester City are ready to let right-back Joao Cancelo leave the club in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese international has been finding it hard to adjust to life in England after moving from the Italian Serie A giants Juventus recently.

Therefore, as per the Sun cited by Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is unimpressed with Cancelo and is now looking to offload him in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that the 25-year-old has been attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur in England, Inter Milan from Italy and Bayern Munich from Germany.

The news is a surprising one considering the fact that City have been struggling on the defensive front in the ongoing campaign where they are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool on the league table.

Cancelo joined the current Premier League champions in a deal worth of £58.50 million in the summer of 2019 from the Turin-based club which also included former Real Madrid right-back Danilo going the other way around.

Since then, the former Valencia full-back has represented his current club in 22 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to score a single goal and also provided a couple of assists.