Reports: Chelsea eye move for Ligue 1 star striker in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Chelsea are eyeing a move for French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window. The Blues have been struggling on the attacking front lately where there is too much reliance on young Tammy Abraham.

For this purpose, the London-based club have been linked with a number of players to bolster their attacking unit in the recently concluded January transfer window but no deal could materialise in time.

However, as per Daily Star, Chelsea are now looking to make a £60 million move for Lyon’s Dembele in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is a hot property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent past.

However, he was not allowed to leave by Lyon’s hierarchy in January as the club are already struggling to cope with the absence of star striker Memphis Depay who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture injury.

Dembele has been at Lyon since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Scottish club Celtic for a reported transfer fee of €22 million.

The French U21 international has been in inspirational form for his club in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored 18 times and provided six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.