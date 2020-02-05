Reports: Juventus enter race to sign Manchester City star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have entered the race to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane in the summer transfer window. The Germany international has just 18 months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich since the summer of 2019.

However, Sane suffered a serious injury in a pre-season match which ruled him out of the first-half of the season which is why he ended up staying in Manchester despite strong interest from the German giants.

As per Calciomercato cited by Inside Futbol, the Turin-based outfit have also entered the race to sign Sane as they are looking to bolster their wingers’ department and are likely to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been at City since the summer of 2016 when he moved from German club FC Schalke 04 for a reported transfer fee of €50.5 million.

Since then, Sane has represented his current club in 134 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 39 times and also provided 45 assists.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Sane has just represented City in a single match during the Community Shield encounter and since then he has been recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture injury.