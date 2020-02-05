Reports: Atletico Madrid, AS Roma eye move for Manchester United star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid and Italian Serie A club AS Roma are interested in making a move for English Premier League giants Manchester United’s veteran midfielder Jesse Lingard. The England international has just 18 months left on his current deal and despite being involved in negotiations over a new deal, the player himself has not ruled out an exit from the club in the near future.

As per ESPN, both Atletico and Roma are interested in making a move for Lingard if he is willing to make a move in the summer transfer window.

The chances of a deal to happen have increased in the recent past, largely because of the fact that Lingard has hired Mino Raiola as his new agent—something which did not go well with the hierarchy of the Manchester-based club.

The 27-year-old is a United’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2012.

Since then, he has represented his current club in 199 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 31 times and also provided 19 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Lingard has been unimpressive to say the least as he has only managed to score twice and provided a single assist in 32 appearances.