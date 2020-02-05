Reports: Arsenal reject offer from Qatar-based club for star player on deadline day

English Premier League giants Arsenal have rejected an offer from a Qatar-based club for veteran midfielder Mesut Ozil on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The former German international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based club for quite some time now but there have been not many suitors in the market for the creative midfielder, largely because of massive wages.

However, as per the Daily Mirror, the Gunners were offered a chance to let Ozil leave the club on the deadline day in the recently concluded January transfer window as they received an offer from a club based in the Middle Eastern country but the top-tier management in North London refused to entertain any last-minute offer.

If the deal had gone through, Ozil would become the second high-profile player after Mario Mandzukic to join a Qatar-based club in the mid-season transfer window.

Ozil has been at Arsenal since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €47 million.

Since then, the 31-year-old has represented the Gunners in 250 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 43 times and also provided 76 assists.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Ozil has managed 1,431 minutes in 19 appearances where he has just two assists to his name.