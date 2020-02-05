Reports: Manchester United concede defeat in battle to keep star player at club

English Premier League giants Manchester United have reigned to the fact that star midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Pogba was heavily linked with the likes of his former club Italian Serie A outfit Juventus and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid but none of them was able to meet with United’s valuation of the star midfielder.

However, as per Daily Mirror, United’s hierarchy has finally conceded defeat in the battle to keep the World Cup-winning midfielder at the club and is now expecting him to leave in the summer transfer window of 2020.

The report also stated that Pogba’s likely destination is once again going to be either Juventus or Madrid who will be looking to sign the player for considerably less amount of transfer fee in the summer when he will enter in the final 12 months of his contract with United.

Pogba has only managed to represent the Red Devils in just six matches in the ongoing campaign as he has been struggling with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.