Reports: Manchester United identify Premier League star midfielder as number one target for summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester United have made league rivals Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish as their number one target for the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have been in the market to sign players who can bolster their squad, especially on the attacking front where they have been struggling in the recent past with a number of injuries and departures.

One name who has been constantly linked with United is Leicester City’s James Maddison however, as per Metro, the Manchester-based club’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Villa’s captain Grealish after reports emerged that the Foxes are getting closer to extending the contract of their star player in the near future.

Grealish is one of the hottest young property in English football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past.

The 24-year-old is Villa’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the year 2013.

Since then, Grealish has represented his current club in 173 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 times and also provided 30 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the England U21 international has been in inspirational form for Villa where he has managed to score nine times and also provided seven assists in just 27 appearances.