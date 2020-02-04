Reports: Paul Pogba tells Manchester United teammates he wants to leave in summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since the start of 2019 summer transfer window. Zinedine Zidane is supposedly a big fan of his compatriot and wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. And if recent reports are to be believed, Pogba has his sights set on a move to Spain.

Ever since his arrival from Juventus, the French midfielder has divided opinions like few other players. Though his performances have been more or less up to the mark, a section of fans isn’t happy with the star player. Moreover, with Madrid openly showing their interest in him, Pogba is slowly inching towards a move to Real Madrid.

According to reports in Manchester Evening News, the player’s ‘head is not currently at the club’ and has already told his teammates that he wants to leave United in the summer. Madrid are the outright favourites for his signature with Zidane hoping he can finally get hands on his long-term transfer target.

United have recently signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window but will need more reinforcements in the midfield if Pogba does leave for Real Madrid in the 2020 summer transfer window.