Reports: PSG star agrees personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of possible summer move

The Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with a move to Spain for quite some time now and if recent reports are anything to go by, expect at least one of them to play in La Liga from the next season. Real Madrid have supposedly entered the market and are trying their best to sign Mbappe from PSG.

While Neymar has been linked with a move to Barcelona, the Frenchman is believed to be heading to Madrid and if reports from @ClubMitjanit are to be believed, other top European clubs who have approached Mbappe for possible summer signing have been told that the youngster has already agreed personal terms with Los Blancos.

The Zinedine Zidane-managed club are supposedly all set to complete Mbappe’s signing in the 2020 summer transfer window or in 2021. Recently the 21-year-old has reportedly fallen out with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel and is reluctant to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants.