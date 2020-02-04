Reports: Atletico Madrid start dialogue with Barcelona star’s representatives for possible summer move

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic hasn’t had the best of time with the club recently and has been linked with multiple clubs. However, despite widespread rumours that the Croatian will be sold in the January transfer window, he has stayed put.

The likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan were believed to be interested in the midfielder but reports from Spain now claim that Atletico Madrid are ready to make a summer move for Rakitic. According to Cadena Ser, Atletico have already started talks with the midfielder and his representatives for a possible move in the summer.

The report claims that the Rojiblancos have made the 31-year-old one of their priority signings for the 2020 summer window.

📻⚽🚨 Informa @manucarreno El Atlético de Madrid ya ha iniciado los contactos para fichar a IVAN RAKITIC en junio Ya estuvo en la agenda del Atlético y es objetivo prioritario para la próxima temporadahttps://t.co/ZgbHjYLM83 pic.twitter.com/uEq3lTjSXh — El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 3, 2020

“There have been several things that I did not like. I say it very clearly. We know there are people who make decisions but here we are not to laugh or enjoy, In the end the best thing for the club has to be what is good. We must accept not to understand some things,” Rakitic recently said about his failed January move as per Goal.com.